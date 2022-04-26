2022 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Final Projections Before SF Takes the Stage

Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) All the optimism has finally arrived. It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO