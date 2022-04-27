ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School In Philadelphia Ranked 10th Best High School In US: Report

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia school is listed in the top 10 high schools in the United States. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School was ranked the 10th best high school in the country in the US News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools rankings.

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools,” said Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News. “Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The top 15 schools listed in the ranking are from 14 different states.

The top high schools were determined based on factors including college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

Masterman was also ranked the 5th best magnet school in the country.

Two other local schools made it into the top 50. New Jersey’s Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies was ranked 23 and Downingtown STEM Academy landed in the 44the spot.

The top three high schools in the country were Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina, and Signature School in Indiana.

Philadelphia, PA
