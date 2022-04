Not all of us are lucky enough to live amongst nature, but everyone surely loves a getaway in the woods! Imagine yourself surrounded by lush greenery, in the midst of nature, miles away from all your urban worries – sounds like heaven to me. And this collection of relaxing cabins aspires to be that heaven for you! From an elevated cabin in the forest to a tiny cabin in the woods that is every book lover’s dream – these architectural designs are placed right in the center of nature, creating a safe haven far away from the hectic cities we are so accustomed to. Architecture surely meets nature in these serene structures!

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO