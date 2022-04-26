ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Putnam County man sentenced to identity theft scheme

By alexanderthomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County man received Monday a four-year prison sentence after admitting to committing identity theft. According to federal officials, 52-year-old Robert Jones of...

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
Man sentenced to 40 years in deadly drive-by shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a second fatal drive-by shooting and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.Justin Howard Groff, 31, of Hurricane entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in Cabell County Court in the death of Toni Lynn Cremeans, news outlets reported.Cremeans was found in the front seat of a vehicle in Culloden with gunshot wounds on Dec. 8, 2020, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities have said.Groff pleaded guilty in February in the shooting death of John Glaspell, who was found fatally shot outside Maury Village Apartment in Putnam County the day before Cremeans was shot, WSAZ-TV reported. His sentencing in that case is scheduled for June 2.Authorities have said evidence including Facebook messages and shell casings led to the charges against Groff.Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said at the time of Groff's arrest that the suspect appeared to have had a "vendetta against the two victims" because he blamed them for his girlfriend's drug overdose.
MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
#Identity Theft#Fraud
Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested on Saturday in Lewis County after officers said they possessed fentanyl and meth with intent to deliver them. Officers conducted a traffic stop in Lewis County on a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint. Officers...
Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
Two plead guilty to passing bad checks at West Virginia dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 52-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could […]
WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing. Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m. Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 […]
