ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Temple Grandin School walks 500 miles to raise awareness for Ukrainians with autism

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPewN_0fKA8oCp00

BOULDER, Colo. — Imagine being sensitive to loud noises, and then living in a war zone.

The students at the Temple Grandin School, who are all on the autism spectrum, empathize with Ukrainians who also have autism and are living through the Russian invasion.

"You know, there are people with autism everywhere. And I mean, the smallest and the biggest things impact us really heavily," said senior Lily Huettel. "I'm sensitive to noise, but just by like, you know, a car horn... I can't imagine [the] stuff that they will be going through."

In the above video, you can hear more from students on why they wanted to start this mission, and how they have chosen to expand. They will be fundraising all month long as part of Autism Awareness Month.

If you would like to donate to the JiM Foundation and support refugees with autism, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Boulder, CO
Society
Slate

I Hate the Way My Son’s Teachers Handle His Behavioral “Issues”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
KIDS
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Temple Grandin
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
KIDS
FingerLakes1.com

NYS launches “No Empty Chair” campaign to encourage safe driving among teens

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) has launched its 2022 “No Empty Chair” campaign to promote safe and responsible driving among teens. The campaign runs from Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29. GTSC sponsors educational events and enforcement programs in partnership with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), law enforcement, community leaders and school administrators.
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Eagle Parents In Westminster Suffer Another Tragic Loss

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westminster community and enthusiasts watching a Bald Eagle family at Standley Lake Regional Park are mourning the loss of two eaglets. The Standley Lake Regional Park Facebook page says the eaglets “SL2 and SL3” were about 2 or 3 weeks old. The group says the babies were “easily visible above the nest rim, had been eating fine and were very well-cared for by their parents.” Then, watchers noticed the nest was inactive, in fact, the eaglets hadn’t been spotted for 24 hours. The mother, known as F420, was also seen only feeding herself. Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#Ukrainians#500 Miles#The Temple Grandin School#Russian#The Jim Foundation
KFYR-TV

Great American Bike Race gives therapists a chance to be role models to patients

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 26th annual Great American Bike Race is Saturday. Organizers hope the stationary bike race will raise $355,000 this year. Hundreds of people will gather at the Bismarck Event Center to bike a few miles and raise a few dollars to purchase medical equipment, make home modifications and help with travel expenses for families of children with cerebral palsy.
BISMARCK, ND
FOX 28 Spokane

Teens Learn Adaptive Blind Baseball

Teens with visual impairments are not letting their condition sideline them from the baseball diamond. The Adaptive Baseball is all about learning to play the game and it is also all about fun.
KIDS
WHO 13

Signing up kids for summer swim lessons

WHO 13 NEWS – Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental deaths of children, so it’s no wonder a lot of parents are already signing them up for summer swim lessons. Statistics show they help save lives. According to USA Swimming, formal lessons reduce the likelihood of drowning by nearly 90-percent. Afton Kidman knows […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
Russia
Fox News

Parents are chanting: 'Whose kids? Our kids.' And they're winning

The rise of the parent as a primary power in American politics has been stunning over the past year. In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin surged into the governor’s mansion in no small part owing to his battle against critical race theory in the schools. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping and popular bill to protect young kids from trans ideology in the classroom.
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Source New Mexico

As teen mental health worsens, schools learn how to help

Teen mental health already was deteriorating before the coronavirus pandemic. In the two years since, the isolation, grief and anxiety created by school closures, deaths and loss of family income have led to even steeper declines in children’s mental health, experts say. Awash in federal pandemic relief money— roughly...
KIDS
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy