With a Dallas Mavericks Game 6 scheduled at the Utah Jazz, the pressure will be on the home team to stay alive. There’s no denying that the Mavericks put on a scoring clinic in Game 5 and completely took the Jazz out of their element. In Luka Doncic’s second game back from a strained calf, the Mavericks seized control from start to finish. Their defense on Utah was absolutely smothering and ultimately led them to a blowout win. Jason Kidd’s coaching adjustments and unmatched defensive schemes allowed Dallas to excel on that end of the floor. As we look ahead to the next game, we reveal our Mavericks Jazz Game 6 predictions.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO