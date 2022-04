Only a few weeks into the season, the pressure is already mounting on new St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson. The St. Louis Cardinals signed Corey Dickerson on March 17 this offseason without much fanfare. A solid left-handed veteran bat, the goal was to provide some power off the bench, as well as give the team flexibility with promoting or not-promoting younger prospects. Since that day, however, things have gotten complicated.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO