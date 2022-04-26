ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District 7 candidates address community at public forum

By Kenzie Beach
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Monday nights public forum gave District 7 City Council candidates the platform to answer the communities questions and share their plan of action if elected. The primary election is May 24th and early voting starts May 2nd.

District 7 runs along the Chattahoochee River and runs from 29th street just north of Piedmont all the way down past Oakland Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPDbu_0fKA7r9300

Joanne Cogle, is a business owner who has lived in Columbus for 13 years. Cogles priority as a candidate is to listen to the community to hear their concerns. She says we need to navigate higher prices, keep our community safe, and ensure everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

Sia Etemadi, has lived in the district for almost 40 years, as a contractor and architectural designer he has helped build up the Uptown area. Etemadi wants to focus on bringing back the southern end of the district.

Laketha Ashe has been a member of the Columbus community for over 20 years. Ashe says the economic development in our city is low compared to surrounding areas, which has lead to the poverty and increased crime in our city.

Juanita Taylor has lived in the community for one year. Taylor is focused on better paying jobs for the community and offering equal opportunity and resources. Taylor says district 7 brings in a lot of tourism which is good for our city, so revitalization is very important.

All candidates have crime reduction at the forefront of their platforms. When asked what three policies they would implement here’s what the candidates had to say.

Laketha Ashe

  • Doesn’t have three policies
  • Crime is due to poor economic development and high poverty

Sia Etemadi

  • Educating the community will reduce crime
  • The officer shortage leads to higher crime

Joanne Cogle

  • Provide law enforcement more resources
  • Judges need to have a set turn around for criminals in jail to be prosecuted
  • Investing in recreational programs for our youth

Juanita Taylor

  • The public and police need more communication and respect for each other
  • Hire more officers
  • Making sure officers have qualified training

In regards to revitalizing the liberty district, Joanne Cogle said she wants to look at the communities wants and needs while also taking a look at affordable housing. Juanita Taylor is all for revitalization and says the tourism is good for the cities growth. Sia Etemadi wants to be sure we examine the cost and and look at what properties are already going under. Laketha Ashe wants to revitalize the area to what it once was.

When taking a look at the historic district candidates, Etemadi and Cogle, who both live in the district reflected on personal experiences. They both highlighted the issue of speeding through the district. Although speedbumps are off the table Cogle highlighted the incredible work the city has done to push for a round about. Etemadi says underneath most streets current pavement is cobblestone, which he believes leads to drivers slowing down on Broadway.

The district 7 seat is up for grabs after Mimi Woodson, who served 27 years on council, announced her retirement. The forum was hosted by The Historic District Preservation Society.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

