Cristian Soto and Billy Sottilare each had a single and two RBI to lead Central Regional to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Jackson Memorial in eight innings in Jackson. Chase Pierce tripled and drove in a run for Central Regional (8-4), which trailed 4-0 through four innings. It struck for a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to send the game to extras, before plating the go-ahead run in the eighth to secure the win. Tyler Bell pitched 6 2/3 innings, in which he gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits, struck out five and walked none. Dan Ashton picked up the win in relief with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO