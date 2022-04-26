ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, NJ

Wayne Valley over Northern Highlands - Softball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gabriella Perez pitched a four-hitter to lift Wayne Valley to a 2-1 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Perez struck out one and walked...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

Isabella Bonacci went 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out 12 in the circle, lifting Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-4 victory over Hopewell Valley in Hamilton. Bonacci, a junior, allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk for Steinert (10-3), which broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Kontura went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the win.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Watchung Hills - Baseball recap

Michael Fattore hit a pair of singles and a double, scoring two runs and driving in another to lead Bridgewater-Raritan to a victory on the road over Watchung Hills, 9-5. Joe Spirra went 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored while Evan Goldberg singled twice and scored a run for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-6), which had 13 hits as a team in the win.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Long leads Hopewell Valley to victory over No. 18 Notre Dame

Luke Long scored a pair of goals to lift Hopewell Valley to a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first win for Hopewell Valley (8-2) over previously-unbeaten Notre Dame (9-1) since the Bulldogs earned a 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Mercer County Tournament. Notre Dame had won the previous seven matchups before Tuesday’s Hopewell Valley success.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

LoPiccolo powers Jackson Memorial past Toms River East - Softball recap

Sophia LoPiccolo’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth broke a scoreless tie and led Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 victory over Toms River East in Jackson. LoPiccolo, a junior, struck out nine and walked none, allowing one run and four hits for Jackson Memorial (9-3). Dominique Lopez went 1-for-1 with a hit by pitch, run and stolen base, and Samantha Russalesi drew two walks.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock defeats Pascack Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Will Consoli scored seven goals to lead Glen Rock past Pascack Valley 10-8 in Hillsdale. Parker Dupuis, Robbie Drace, and Jack Algerio also scored a goal for Glen Rock (8-2). Pascack Valley fell to 5-6 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Highlands#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

No. 10 Kingsway defeats Williamstown - Softball recap

Hannah Weismer powered Kingsway, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-6 victory over Williamstown in Woolwich Township as she went 2-2 with four RBI. Kingsway (11-2) took an 11-0 lead into the fourth before Williamstown (3-10) scored four runs in the top of the inning. However, Kingsway answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Fast start lifts No. 12 Pingry over Bernards

Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored 14 goals in the opening half which was more than enough to secure a 16-4 victory over Bernards Tuesday afternoon. Bella Goodwin led the offensive charge for Pingry (9-1) with six goals and an assist with six draw controls and a trio of ground balls. Becca Kirschner added a hat trick as well with three goals while McKenna Dwyer recorded five ground balls.
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Cooper’s four goals and two assists lifted Pompton Lakes to an 11-4 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Grace Thornhill had two goals with an assist and Juliette Wasserman scored two goals for Pompton Lakes (6-3), which led 7-2 at halftime. Sydney Kondovski and Kaeley Sek each added a goal and an assist, while Jenna Scala made six saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 West Essex over West Morris - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Drago netted five goal to go along with three assists as West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Morris, 15-7, in North Caldwell. Andrew Adams also scored three goals with an assist and Rocco Garcia had two goals and two assists for the Knights, who improved to 10-1 on the season. Jack Massotto scored with three assists as well while Brandon Kinsella and Michael Drago both scored and notched an assist in the win Stefan Lopez found the back of the net, too.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: No. 18 West Essex edges Montclair by one

There was plenty of offense in this one as Gianna Macrino scored five times with two assists, five ground balls, and seven draw controls in West Essex’s, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20,, 15-14 win over Montclair in Montclair. Ciele Mcinerney also scored five goals with two ground...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan defeats Marlboro - Softball recap

Gabriela Herbert finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, one run, and one walk to lead Manalapan past Marlboro 9-4 in Marlboro. Despite trailing 3-1 at the end of the second inning, Manalapan (4-7) scored three runs in the top of the third before tallying five more runs the rest of the way.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

