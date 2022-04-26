OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on April 26, checking for drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The checkpoint will be located on SR 122 (University Boulevard) in Middletown.
According to a release, the OVI Task Force will be operating starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending no later than 10:30 p.m.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the United States Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
