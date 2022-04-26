OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown

OVI checkpoint tonight The Butler County OVI Task Force checks for impaired drivers on US 127 in New Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

MIDDLETOWN — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on April 26, checking for drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The checkpoint will be located on SR 122 (University Boulevard) in Middletown.

According to a release, the OVI Task Force will be operating starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending no later than 10:30 p.m.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the United States Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

