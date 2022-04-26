ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
OVI checkpoint tonight The Butler County OVI Task Force checks for impaired drivers on US 127 in New Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

MIDDLETOWN — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on April 26, checking for drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The checkpoint will be located on SR 122 (University Boulevard) in Middletown.

>>Multiple injured and 1 arrested after OVI crash in Darke Co. Friday

According to a release, the OVI Task Force will be operating starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending no later than 10:30 p.m.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the United States Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Public Safety
WLWT 5

Two injured in Union Township motorcycle crash, dispatchers say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-275 in Clermont County on Saturday afternoon, dispatchers confirm. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes of I-275 just beyond SR-32 were briefly shut down. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said two...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

