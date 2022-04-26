‘A League of Their Own’ With Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin

There were versions of the Nets that might’ve been able to do better than this. The one that entered preseason—featuring a healthy Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden flanked by marksmen Joe Harris and Patty Mills, with a host of mix-and-match lineup options for Steve Nash to deploy—might’ve had the firepower to trade haymakers with these Celtics. The one that played the first 30 or so games—racking up the East’s best record and third-best net rating in mid-December, despite Harden starting slow and Irving not starting at all—might’ve been able to overwhelm the C’s on the strength of Durant playing arguably the best ball of his life. The one that exited the trade deadline—with KD, a not-yet-full-time Kyrie, and Ben Simmons, a 6-foot-11 transition offense generator who could address Brooklyn’s biggest needs—might’ve been better equipped to tangle with Boston’s size, scoring, and steel.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO