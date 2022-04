Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. North Central 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Nathan Burkhart scored in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 7-2) beat the Bullpups (6-8, 5-4) to clinch the GSL regular season title. NC earned the league's top seed to the District 8 3A tournament which starts next week. Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 74th minute to put NC up 2-1, but G-Prep's Andre Layman scored his second goal of the game two minutes later to send it to overtime.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO