Kermit, TX

Trio of Kermit athletes sign with college programs

 2 days ago

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tech Resigned Head Coach to Extension Following Great Season

LUBBOCK, TX- Texas Tech has signed Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams to a contract extension. In his first season leading the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball program for the school, Adams took the team to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness Tournament and to a 27-10 overall record. Today, Adams was rewarded for his work with a contract extension through 2026-2027.
Odessa American

BIG OFFERS: Thompson has multiple college choices

Odessa High School senior Matthew Thompson faces a tough decision — where to attend college. He’s gotten into six of the top schools in the country — UT Austin, Tufts, Harvard, Columbia, Rice and Berkeley. “I applied … with low expectations, especially with Harvard and Columbia. They’re...
KTBS

North DeSoto softball heads back to Sulphur for state semis

STONEWALL, La. - With four state titles to their name, North DeSoto hopes to capture their fifth, which would be back-to-back under head coach Tim Whitman. "Everybody talks about how you're defending the [4A] state championship, it's really not the same group that's defending it," Whitman says. "We lost some kids from last year and we got some young kids and so just trying to get them meshed together, playing together, playing different positions, even some of the kids that were returners last year."
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

ACU hands Tech 10th loss in past 15 games

The Texas Tech baseball team has hosted an NCAA regional in each of the past five postseasons and a super regional in four of the five. The Red Raiders probably will have to go on a tear over the final month of the regular season if they intend to have home-field advantage when the postseason begins this year.
LUBBOCK, TX

