Trio of Kermit athletes sign with college programs

STONEWALL, La. - With four state titles to their name, North DeSoto hopes to capture their fifth, which would be back-to-back under head coach Tim Whitman. "Everybody talks about how you're defending the [4A] state championship, it's really not the same group that's defending it," Whitman says. "We lost some kids from last year and we got some young kids and so just trying to get them meshed together, playing together, playing different positions, even some of the kids that were returners last year."

STONEWALL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO