PITTSBURGH -- The magnitude of the evening has yet to register in for Beau Sulser. Nor has it for Jack Suwinski. It’s not hard to understand why. On a nondescript Tuesday evening in which the Pirates lost to the Brewers at PNC Park, 12-8, Sulser and Suwinski not only made their Major League debuts, but crossed off milestones along the way. Suwinski got his first hit. Sulser struck out his first batter, and then three more. It was an evening neither will ever forget.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO