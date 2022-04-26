ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Collaboration to Help Homeless in Rochester, Minnesota

By Jessica Williams
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silver Lake Fire Station Closed to Those Experiencing Homelessness in Rochester, Minnesota. Over the weekend, the Silver Lake Fire Station was open for the last time to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community. The Landing MN, the nonprofit organization that has been serving this population at this...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#New Place
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Amazing Take Back the Arts Event Happening in Rochester

First-Ever Take Back the Arts Event Happening in Rochester, Minnesota on May 1st. Dig out those red carpet outfits and come support the high schoolers in Rochester, Minnesota as they overcome one of the biggest fears people have - public speaking! For the first time ever, Take Back the Arts will be hosted at the Rochester Art Center and students from John Marshall High School, Century High School, and Mayo High School will be performing.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Poverty Report released: Findings show need for immediate policy changes

The Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP), in partnership with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, released a report on poverty in Minnesota. This report sheds light on Minnesota’s poverty disparities. For many Minnesotans, particularly African-American and Native American families, federal benefits programs and income are not enough to cover the costs of their basic needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Classic $1.2 Million-Dollar Home in Rochester Now For Sale

Another million-dollar home just popped up on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota and it is gorgeous! BONUS: the home is located in the desirable Pill Hill area making this property extremely close to the downtown area. Oh, and there are some animal friends in the back that maybe you could negotiate into the contract.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Hosting Annual Arbor Day Celebration This Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester’s annual Arbor Day Celebration will be held this Friday. Rochester Public Utilities is hosting the event at Three Links-Silver Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free community event will feature a variety of activities including a tree giveaway (while supplies last), a free lunch, live music, and tree experts on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy