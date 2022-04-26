Mustangs finish sixth at home golf tournament

PCM junior Grant Van Veen led the Mustang boys golf team at the squad's home tournament on April 25. PCM finished sixth in the nine-team field. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

MONROE — Grant Van Veen once again led PCM’s boys golf team during the PCM Invitational at Gateway Recreation Golf Course on Monday.

Two other Mustangs shot career-best rounds, but the Mustangs still placed sixth in the nine-team field.

PCM tied Keota for fifth but dropped to sixth because the Eagles had a better fifth score.

Des Moines Christian won the tournament by 10 strokes over Bondurant-Farrar. The Lions shot 323 and the Bluejays turned in a 333. Grinnell (339) was third followed by Pella Christian (349), Keota (362), PCM (362), Chariton (376), Boone (412) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (419).

PCM senior Keaton Thomas putts during the team's home tournament on Monday. Thomas shot a 96 and the Mustangs finished sixth as a team. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Van Veen shot an 87 to lead the Mustangs. He had nine-hole splits of 42-45. Jeffrey McDanel was next with a career-best 88 and his splits were 45-43.

Tate Tangeman shot a 48-44 for a 92 and Easton Van Veen carded a career-best 95 with splits of 48-47.

The two non-counting scores came from Keaton Thomas (96) and Drake Roorda (101).

Des Moines Christian’s Carsen Theis won a one-hole playoff on the par 3 No. 7 to take medalist honors over Grinnell’s Nathaniel Zug. Both players shot 78 and five players had scores lower than 80.