Mustangs finish sixth at home golf tournament

By Troy Hyde
 2 days ago
PCM junior Grant Van Veen led the Mustang boys golf team at the squad's home tournament on April 25. PCM finished sixth in the nine-team field. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

MONROE — Grant Van Veen once again led PCM’s boys golf team during the PCM Invitational at Gateway Recreation Golf Course on Monday.

Two other Mustangs shot career-best rounds, but the Mustangs still placed sixth in the nine-team field.

PCM tied Keota for fifth but dropped to sixth because the Eagles had a better fifth score.

Des Moines Christian won the tournament by 10 strokes over Bondurant-Farrar. The Lions shot 323 and the Bluejays turned in a 333. Grinnell (339) was third followed by Pella Christian (349), Keota (362), PCM (362), Chariton (376), Boone (412) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (419).

PCM senior Keaton Thomas putts during the team's home tournament on Monday. Thomas shot a 96 and the Mustangs finished sixth as a team. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Van Veen shot an 87 to lead the Mustangs. He had nine-hole splits of 42-45. Jeffrey McDanel was next with a career-best 88 and his splits were 45-43.

Tate Tangeman shot a 48-44 for a 92 and Easton Van Veen carded a career-best 95 with splits of 48-47.

The two non-counting scores came from Keaton Thomas (96) and Drake Roorda (101).

Des Moines Christian’s Carsen Theis won a one-hole playoff on the par 3 No. 7 to take medalist honors over Grinnell’s Nathaniel Zug. Both players shot 78 and five players had scores lower than 80.

Sports
