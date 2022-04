Kari Lake is peddling an idea to address Arizona’s teacher shortage — which is on the verge of becoming a crisis — that is built on a lie that is hard-wired into the Republican view of public education. And it’s a lie designed to allow GOP lawmakers, who have had total control of Arizona’s state […] The post There’s a big problem with how much teachers are paid, but it’s not because of administrative bloat appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO