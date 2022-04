The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2021-22 season looking to avenge the disappointment of the shortened 2020-21 season using an overhauled roster that was supposed to correct their shortcomings. Their sudden freefall in the first half of the season cost Alain Vigneault his job in December, and the team continued to plummet to the basement of the Metropolitan Division under interim coach Mike Yeo. They will miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO