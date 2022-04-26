ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Acadiana family remembers three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBbCS_0fKA26I800

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) An Acadiana family devastated by heartbreak is speaking out after three of their youngest family members were killed by a drunk driver in December.

Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in the crash.

The three siblings were in the car with their mom and Christopher’s girlfriend when their vehicle was hit head-on by a pick-up truck.

Lafayette tattoo community in shock over death of local artist

State police say the driver of the truck was intoxicated three times over the legal limit and was driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

The Simmons family are now dedicating their lives to making sure this doesn’t happen to another family.

“One decision can really ruin a family for the rest of their lives. Just be mindful of that. You can really destroy a family’s whole life,” Shea Simmons, the sibling’s older brother, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oApTf_0fKA26I800
Lindy Simmons, Christopher Simmons, and Kamryn Simmons

The drunk driver that hit their vehicle that night died in the crash as well. The Simmons family says his decision to get behind the wheel feels like attempted murder.

“I don’t think you set out to murder an entire family, but drinking and driving, that’s exactly what you can do,” the sibling’s older sister, Katie Derouen, said.

It’s been nearly five months since the teens died. Their older siblings are now sending a powerful message.

Grieving mom mourns 4-year-old son who shot himself with unsecured gun

“Don’t think that it can’t be you or it can’t happen to you. I’m sure a lot of people look at this man that he was an evil man that intended to do this, but I’m sure he was just a regular guy. That’s what makes it so surreal is that this could be just your average person that just makes one bad decision. So be mindful that it could be you that does this if you don’t be responsible with your decisions and actions,” the siblings’ older brother added.

“You never want to have to walk into a funeral home and see three caskets with your family members in them. Three. A triple funeral we had to have of kid because somebody chose to drink and drive,” their sister said.

Two people survived the crash: the siblings mother and Christopher’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Iberia Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Accidents
City
Lafayette, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Accidents
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
KTAL

Police: Louisiana hit and run suspect confessed to killing mother

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash. On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.
KENNER, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tattoos#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WWL

Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy