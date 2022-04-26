ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best iPhone 13 charger in 2022

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
 2 days ago

When the iPhone 13 was released, people clamored for it. It had features that hadn’t been available to users that they had wanted for years. The camera was a distinct upgrade, as the larger sensors and new modes make your photos and videos look more lifelike than ever before. Just like it did with the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini all offer MagSafe charging. But if you’re looking for something to plug into the iPhone 13 charging port, you’ll need a cable. At the end of the day, what is the best iPhone 13 charger?

The iPhone 13 charging port is the same as in previous versions, as the lightning cable attached to the USB-C cord is still the go-to. So if you’re looking for an iPhone 13 Pro Max charger or an iPhone 13 Mini, they are the same. Finding one that is the best iPhone 13 charger can be difficult, but we have you covered. Take a look at our picks for the top iPhone 13 charging options.

Curious about the charger?

The iPhone 13 and its different versions have a charger port that connects with a USB-C to lightning cable. It also can be charged wirelessly, either with a MagSafe charger for faster charging or a Qi-certified charger. You may not see charging as quickly as with previous phones with the Qi-certified chargers.

Worried about whether or not it comes with a charger?

All versions of the phone come with a USB-C to lightning cable. You will have to provide the charging block and if you want a MagSafe charger, that is separate as well.

But what about my old one?

Yes, the iPhone 13 charging port changed to one that uses the lightning cable when the iPhone 5 came out. So chargers from the iPhone 5 to newer will work with the iPhone 13.

Best for MagSafe charging: Apple MagSafe Charger

A iPhone 13 charging with a MagSafe charger Image source: Apple/Amazon

Pros: Provides faster wireless charging up to 15W, compatible with Qi-charging

Cons: Lightning cable requires an additional charging block for you to purchase

Giving you the versatility to charge, the Apple MagSafe Charger offers quick charging whenever you need it. The perfectly aligned magnets charger will snap to the back of your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro and provide up to 15W of faster charging. It will work with iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Mini but the aligned magnets experience won’t work. You can also charge your Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Gen3, AirPods wireless charging case, and AirPods wireless. It’s the best for MagSafe charging because this was built for MagSafe charging.

It does require a USB-C charging block to be plugged into and it doesn’t come with it. This does have compatibility with Qi charging, so you can wirelessly charge iPhone 8 and later. This has a lightweight and travel-friendly profile that is easy to store. It is wireless in the fact that you don’t have to plug your phone into it. The screen must be facing up for it to charge properly.

Best charger two-pack: Novobit iPhone High Speed Charger

Pros: Rapid 20W charging, 6′ cable for extended reach

Cons: Customers have complained about how hot it gets

Make sure you always have a charger with you when you have the Novobit High Speed iPhone Charge 2-Pack. You’ll get two charging cables, so you can keep one at home and one in your travel bag. These have Apple MFI-certified chips for the automatic chip recognition function. You can enjoy a max of 20W output, which is up to four times faster than the original 5W chargers. It will charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes.

The cables are six feet in length, offering you a lot of flexibility for where you need to plug them in. The multi-charging protection keeps your device safe from overvoltage, overcurrents, and more. This works for fast charging for all iPhones 8 and newer, plus iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. Some customers have claimed that these cords cause the charging block to become hot, which is something you should be aware of when plugging them in.

Best charging station: HATALKIN 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station

Pros: Charges three devices at once, rigorously tested for durability

Cons: Does not work with Otterbox cases or the iPhone 12/13 Mini

The HATALKIN 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station can tackle your charging needs for your devices. This lets you charge three devices at once, so you can charge your phone, watch, and earbuds all at the same time. It is incredibly compatible, as it’ll charge iPhones and Android phones, as well as Apple and Samsung watches and earbuds, amongst others.

The stand doesn’t take up a lot of room, so it’s convenient to have on your nightstand or to even bring with you on a trip. It is Qi-certified for more rapid charging and your devices will be protected against power surges and more potentially damaging electric pushes. It comes in multiple colors, so you can choose what best fits you. You can put your phone or watch on there even if it has a case on. But for Otterbox cases, you will need to remove those before charging. There is a great discount right now if you hurry.

Best value: Coreykin iPhone 13 12 Fast Charger

Pros: Comprehensive compatibility, 20W PD charging

Cons: Some have questioned the durability

Save yourself some money with the Coreykin iPhone 13 12 Charger. This will not set you back a lot and will charge multiple kinds of devices. The fast-charging cord handles up to 20W PD charging with a USB-C wall plug. This charges up to three times faster than previous options. This will charge your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes. It is compatible with a lot of devices, ranging from iPhone 13 models to iPhone 8, as well as iPads and AirPods.

This has an Apple MFi-certified chip, so it is easily recognized by iPhones. It features a data transfer speed of up to 480Mbps. The tangle-free 6′ cord is convenient to use. This comes with the wall charger, which is extremely helpful. But some have mentioned that the durability of the charger isn’t great.

Best charging pad: Yootech Wireless Charging Pad

Pros: Three charging modes, unique design that helps charge AirPods

Cons: Only 7.5W charging for iPhone 13, no AC adapter

If you’re looking for a simple pad that you can keep plugged in at your home, look no further than the Yootech Wireless Charging Pad. There are three charging modes, as it handles Apple products with 7.5W, Samsung products with 10W, and 5W is available for any Qi-enabled device. AirPods with a wireless charging case fit perfectly into the charging area and the top and bottom have a rubber ring to keep them from slipping off the pad. This is a safe and easy-to-use charging pad that has a sleep-friendly design.

The green light indicator only flashes for three seconds when it is plugged in. The light will flash for 16 seconds when it recognizes you have placed a device on it and then the light goes off while it’s charging. There is no AC adapter included and it is better to be used with no case on your device.

