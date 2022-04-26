Ocean City's new shuttle service will serve boardwalk, downtown districts

It will be a little easier to get around Ocean City, New Jersey this summer.

The shore town will be introducing a new jitney shuttle service that will offer two routes serving the Boardwalk and the Asbury Avenue downtown shopping district.

The pilot program will include an app that will allow riders to pay the $2 fare and track the locations of the jitneys as they approach.

"Providing safe and reliable transportation during the busy summer season is one of our greatest needs, and I'm looking forward to offering this service to our residents and guests," said Mayor Jay Gillian last week.

Details on the shuttle service contract will be discussed during a May 12 City Council meeting.