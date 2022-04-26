ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Open Art Studio / Sip and Paint Class at Bemis Hall

lincolntown.org
 2 days ago

Join us at Bemis for a relaxed art class. Some individuals...

www.lincolntown.org

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

A Dutch Teenage Painter’s Multi-Million-Dollar Masterpiece Was Hidden in Plain Sight

A painting depicting a half-eaten pie and nuts gathered dust in an Australian school for around 150 years. Today, researchers have discovered that it may be worth millions. Painted on two oak panels, the work was unearthed among a collection of 60,000 pieces after the Woodford Academy, a 19th-century school, was gifted to the National Trust of Australia in New South Wales.
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

Mastering Mid-Century Modern Design Techniques at Home

Clean lines, simplicity, form and function—those are the building blocks of Mid-Century Modern design. Anchored by statement-making pieces like the Eames lounge chairs and George Nelson Marshmallow sofa, Mid-Century Modern design is defined by architecture, furniture and graphic design from the middle of the 20th century, though some interior designers say the heyday of the period was actually between 1947 to 1957.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Robb Report

A New Show at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum Explores Why Men Wear What They Wear

Click here to read the full article. With figures like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles challenging traditional notions of male dress with each red carpet appearance, it feels as if the relationship between masculinity and clothing is primed for a revolution. It’s to this background that London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has opened Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, a new exhibition that runs until November 6 and is accompanied by a same-named book releasing May 31 from V&A Publishing (and available for pre-order now). “It’s an exciting moment because the shift in perceptions around menswear and masculinity is happening everywhere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mansionglobal.com

Creating Elegance with Chinoiserie, the Iconic, European Design Style

“Read any design book, blog post, or shelter magazine and you’ll quickly discover chinoiserie is one of the most loved design styles,” said Elle Cole of Elle Cole Interiors in Dallas. “Chinoiserie,” derived from the French word “chinois,” translates to “Chinese,” but this Western interpretation of East Asian...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Supplies#Art Class#Art Studio
makeuseof.com

How to Use Artwork Archive to Manage Your Art Business Online

Opportunities for artists constantly grow to make creating and selling art easier and more enjoyable. The digital world especially has offered much over the years, culminating in platforms like Artwork Archive. Let’s get to know what this online service is and what you can do with it as an artist....
VISUAL ART
CBS Minnesota

Inspired By Japanese Art Form, 3M Creates Sustainable Alternative To Bubble Wrap

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A major Twin Cities corporation believes it’s found a green, sustainable way to pack and ship delicate objects. Tom Corrigan, an inventor for 3M, remembers the exact moment the light bulb went off and he came up with the perfect kiragami pattern. Kiragami is a Japanese art form of cutting and folding paper. “Once [my design] expands, you get these wall-like structures that are completely vertical, so from a mechanical engineering point of view, you get this huge strength,” Corrigan said. Corrigan had solved one of the company’s problems. “Our goal is to replace plastic bubble [wrap] with a sustainable...
ARTnews

The Best Natural-Hair Brushes for Watercolors Will Produce Stunning Compositions

Click here to read the full article. A good watercolor brush should do at least one fundamental thing: hold water well. Ones made of synthetic hair do a fine job, but those with natural hairs have much better liquid-holding capacity. This is due to their fibrous anatomies, which excel at picking up and retaining water for lengths of time. They also tend to feel more like extensions of the artist’s hand since they’re more sensitive to shifts in pressure. Our picks below will help you find your next go-to brush or upgrade. Brought to you by the oldest and most widely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Field & Stream

Q&A: Custom Net-Maker Tina Lewis Talks Art, Music, and Fly Fishing

Field & Stream caught back up with Tina Lewis, proprietor of The Wayward Trading Post, whom we featured in a story earlier this year. Lewis was a proposal-development specialist in a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical company and dropped everything to start making fly-fishing landing nets from her wood shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Custom-made, handcrafted, and often adorned with original artwork or artifacts, Lewis’s nets sell for anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Through them, she expresses her passion for art, music, the outdoors, and the stories of her clients. Below is our conversation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tatler.com

The incredible heiresses and party-girl muses who changed art history

Among art history’s muses are those heiresses and original It Girls who dazzled artists with their wondrous wardrobes, unrivalled beauty and lavish parties. Opening the doors to their museum-worthy homes, these women poured their time and resources into creative relationships which shattered societal norms. In turn, they were framed as immortal icons for all to remember. Here are four incredible individuals who took control of their fortunes, to turn it, and themselves, into an art form.
MUSIC
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House and see Perry’s personal collection up close.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Block-Printing Inks for Woodcuts, Linocuts, Monotypes and More

Click here to read the full article. Block-printing inks come in two main varieties—water based and oil based. A water-based ink is quick drying, provides a lovely translucency with subtle gradations of tone, and can be easily cleaned up with soap and water. An oil-based ink has an extended working time; it is rich and vibrant and provides better overall coverage. However, many oil-based inks require special solvents to clean up, though some have been formulated to be water-miscible. When choosing an ink for block printing, make sure that it is suitable for the type of block you are using,...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Angelo Plessas x Acne Studios Merge Spirituality and Technology in Debut Collaboration

When Thomas Persson, editor of Acne Paper, visited the studio of artist Angelo Plessas as he was preparing quilts for the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, he was immediately struck by the designs and began thinking of ways they could be integrated into the world of Acne Studios. As a self-described “technoshaman,” Plessas aims to unify the worlds of fashion, costume design, art, spirituality, and technology in his works. In his first collaboration with Acne Studios, Plessas explores the ideas of talismans in contemporary life, incorporating embroidered patches based on his Noospheric Cape project to promote healing in our hyper-connected world.
DESIGN
ARTnews

Art Gallery of Ontario Names Architects for Expansion, MOCA Detroit ‘Parts Ways’ With New Director, and More: Morning Links for April 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines NEWS FROM THE GREAT WHITE NORTH. The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto has hired a trio of architecture firms—Selldorf Architects, Diamond Schmitt, and Two Row Architect—to create a design for a new 50,000-square-foot building that will be devoted to global modern and contemporary art. Selldorf has been on a tear of late. Its expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego , which was just unveiled, has earned strong reviews, and construction is underway on its expansion of the Frick Collection in New York. Meanwhile, the Portrait Gallery of Canada in Ottawa tapped Robert...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy