At the midway point of the season, Seaford baseball is clicking on all cylinders. The Vikings entered the last week of April at 6-2-1 in Conference A-IV and are positioned to finish atop one of the most challenging high school baseball leagues in New York State. The hot start included a series sweep of defending Class A champion Island Trees last week from three straight shutouts by a combined score of 19-0.

SEAFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO