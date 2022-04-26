The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

I guess we are going to find out. During their CinemaCon presentation this week in Las Vegas, Sony confirmed that work is underway on a new Ghostbusters movie. This would mark the fifth film in the long-running and sometimes beloved (and sometimes inexplicably controversial) franchise about a bunch of schlubs who catch ghosts. The most recent film in the saga, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, provided a proverbial resurrection for the series’ original continuity, and featured most of the surviving members of the original cast, including Bill Muirray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.
