TUPELO • After a year of construction and three years of total work, Tupelo officials have officially cut the ribbon the new Bel-Air Center and Pro Shop. A crowd of more than 50 residents and city officials gathered at the Bel-Air Center on Country Club Road on Tuesday to celebrate the grand re-opening of the buildings. Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said he was happy to see the project completed after three years of groundwork.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO