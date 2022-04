Marcus Smart currently does not view the Boston Celtics as the best team in the NBA. Kendrick Perkins has a different opinion. The Celtics certainly were among the legitimate Finals contenders entering the 2022 playoffs, but few likely tabbed Boston as the team to beat in the postseason. Perkins now looks at the C’s as the top dog, as he believes Boston’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets told him everything he needs to know about Ime Udoka’s team.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO