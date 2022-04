The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Head Coach Mark Adams have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. In his first season as the Head Coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, he led the program to the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen where they lost to the Duke Blue Devils. The program saw enough to extend Adams long-term and continue to let him run the program. He also quickly endured himself to Red Raiders fans after Chris Beard left the program for the Texas Longhorns.

