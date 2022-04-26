ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

‘I’m Not All Right, I’m Worried About Her’: Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Crew Talk Hutchins Shooting in Bodycam Footage

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Alec Baldwin and the Rust crew tried to parse what happened in the immediate aftermath of the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , with the actor expressing serious concern for the film’s cinematographer, as evidenced in newly released bodycam footage from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office.

In the several hours-long footage obtained by Rolling Stone — which includes interviews with crew members as well as with distraught armorer Hannah Gutierrez — Baldwin asks, “How is she?” referring to Hutchins. An officer tells him that her “status is questionable.” As the actor sits somberly, someone on the crew tells the officer that they “cleared the gun” after the incident. “The one that fired, we don’t know. But all the other ones were proper,” the crew member said, meaning the firearms were loaded with blanks.

Another person approaches and asks Baldwin if he is all right. “No, I’m not all right. I’m worried about her,” the actor says, again referring to Hutchins. “What’s her situation?” He’s told that she has been shot in one shoulder and the bullet went through her other shoulder, “which is why it’s not good,” the man says. The men also discuss  they believed a blank was loaded into the gun when the shooting occurred.

While on the Rust set last October, Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza , who was also shot but survived. Last week, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau issued the maximum possible fine — $137,000 — to the production company behind the film, determining it willfully failed to provide adequate safety precautions in connection to the shooting of Hutchins and injury of Souza.

Last month, Baldwin claimed in court that he’s contractually protected from financial liability in Hutchins’ death. Late last year, Baldwin spoke to ABC News and said he was instructed by the late cinematographer to point the weapon in her direction and that the gun went off without him pulling the trigger.  The occupational safety report confirmed that the revolver was handed to Baldwin by an assistant director without checking with weapons specialists if it was loaded.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 5

Jason Brown
2d ago

whether you personally are liable sir or your production company is liable it doesn't really matter because either way you still have to deal with this and you're still not going to get out of this you have to face that fact and that reality.

Reply
2
Related
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘I Am Trans But I’m Not a Trans Activist’ in First Fox News Contributor Segment

Click here to read the full article. Caitlyn Jenner has parlayed her TV career and flopped California gubernatorial run into a new job as a contributor at Fox News. In her first appearance on Hannity, the former Olympian discussed her intentions in joining the network and what point of view she hopes to bring to Fox viewers. “America has to have a stand up mentality,” she said. “Yes, I have done a lot in my life going all the way back to the Olympics. We had a lot of talks actually, even with you, Sean, and other people at Fox when...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
OK! Magazine

Police Release New Snapshots Of Alec Baldwin On 'Rust' Set Moments After Halyna Hutchins Shooting — See The Haunting Pics

New photos of the Rust film set have been released amid the investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death. The late cinematographer, 42 — who was working as the Director of Photography on the Western film — was shot and killed in October 2021 after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that was mysteriously loaded with live rounds. Following the tragic shooting —which also left the film's director, Joel Souza, injured — Baldwin, 63, was questioned by the Santa Fe Sherrif's office in footage that was also released just this week.WATCH: MEDICS RUSH TO HALYNA HUTCHINS' SIDE AFTER ALEC BALDWIN SHOT HER...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodycam Footage#The Santa Fe Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
OK! Magazine

Watch: Medics Rush To Halyna Hutchins' Side After Alec Baldwin Shot Her On 'Rust' Set

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin's life changed forever, as he had shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on set of the movie Rust. Now, Radar has obtained graphic image of what happened. According to the clip, medics run to Hutchins, who is lying on the floor inside a church. "Do you have a seal?" one person asks. "I have got a sterile glove..."There's at least three people surrounding Hutchins, who is lying on the floor while getting oxygen. "It came in here and crossed across her chest," they noted of the incident. "One female shot in the chest, one male shot...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Cher’s $1 Million Royalty War With Sonny Bono’s Widow Tested in Court

Click here to read the full article. Cher’s lawsuit claiming Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary Bono, owes her $1 million in unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs — including hits like “I Got You Babe” — had its first major court hearing Monday, April 25, with a federal judge asking a telling hypothetical. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt heard arguments on a pending motion to dismiss the suit and challenged Mary Bono’s position that the federal Copyright Act allows her to terminate the 50% right to royalties that Sonny Bono agreed to fork over to Cher when the former couple...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy