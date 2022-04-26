ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elon is the singular solution I trust,’ says Jack Dorsey of Twitter takeover plan

By Mike Murphy
 2 days ago
Jack Dorsey speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in June 2021 in Miami. Getty Images

Jack Dorsey gave his blessing to Elon Musk’s pending $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. on Monday night, saying “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

In a series of tweets, Dorsey, Twitter’s

co-founder and former CEO, said taking the company private was for the best.

“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he tweeted.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Previously: Jack Dorsey: Twitter board has 'consistently been the dysfunction of the company'

Calling Twitter “the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” Dorsey said: “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one. This is also @paraga’s [CEO Parag Agrawal] goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last year, and still serves as CEO of his other company, Block Inc.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
