Top stars, best performances last week in Southern California high school baseball and softball (April 18-23)

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and individual performances from Southern California standouts.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

SOCAL TOP STARS (April 18-23)

Casey Borba, Orange Lutheran baseball: Borba hit a grand slam in Friday's 21-2 over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

JJ Hollis, JSerra baseball: Hollis tossed a complete game against Orange Lutheran, allowing only one run.

Zach Brown, Villa Park baseball: Brown hit a walk-off home run to help Villa Park beat Servite in round one of the Boras Classic.

Photo by Heston Quan

Cole Clark, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball: Clark threw a complete game, two-hitter against Corona and struck out three batters on Tuesday.

Ben Jacobs, Huntington Beach baseball: Jacobs struck out ten batters to help the Oilers beat Yucaipa 3-2 on Tuesday.

Photo by Heston Quan

Junior Barajas, Torrey Pines baseball: Barajas went 3-4 with a two-run home run and drove in six runs against San Marcos on Saturday.

Ryan Kroepel, Poway baseball: Kroepel threw a complete game shutout against La Costa Canyon last week, striking out five batters.

Jeremiah Goodwin, Oceanside baseball: Goodwin threw a one-hitter against Escondido on Tuesday, striking out five batters.

Tommy Molina, Steele Canyon baseball: Molina was 4-7 with a home run and a double in two games last week.

Chris Williams, Francis Parker baseball: Williams threw a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings before being removed due to his pitch count against Bishop's on Saturday. Williams was 2-4 at the plate with a triple in the same game.

Ernie Snyder, Mt. Carmel baseball: Snyder allowed three hits and struck out 13 batters against Ramona over 6 2/3 innings.

Mackenzie Cunningham, Mt. Carmel softball: Cunningham was 4-5 with two runs scored in Monday's win over Ramona.

Baylie O'Neill, Mission Vista softball: O'Neill had four hits including two doubles and a triple against San Ysidro. She also stole three bases.

Aleya Colon, Westview softball: Colon had three hits and stole four bases in Tuesday's win over Escondido.

Kelsey Tadlock, San Marcos softball: Tadlock pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out nine in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Rancho Bernardo.

Brooklynn Clark, San Pasqual softball: Clark had a home run and a double in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Ramona.

Savannah Turner, Madison softball: Turner was 4-5 against Crawford and hit two home runs in the 28-8 win.

Kyra Chan, Torrey Pines softball: Chan had five hits over two games last week and extended her hitting streak to 23 games dating back to last season.

Sydney Somerndike, Villa Park softball: Somerndike threw a one-hitter against Esperanza, striking out 12 batters.

Mya Perez, Norco softball: Perez hit two home runs including a grand slam to help Norco beat Corona Centennial.