ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'American Idol': Katy Perry wants 'extra hour of therapy' after Noah Thompson covers her ex John Mayer

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

"American Idol" contestants weren't the only ones competing Monday night.

For the first time, judges Katy Perry , Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan duked it out in a mini-competition called the judges' song contest.

As host Ryan Seacrest explained, each judge anonymously picked a song for the top 11 contestants to perform. Contestants then had to choose which song to perform out of three song suggestions. The judge who had the most singers pick their song choice won.

But, in a surprise twist ending, more than bragging rights were at stake for the judges during the episode, which aired live coast-to-coast and included a tense elimination.

Here's what went down.

'American Idol' judges reveal they're 'heartbroken' over Kenedi Anderson, but optimistic for Top 14

Nicolina lets loose with Kelly Clarkson

After performing last on Sunday's live show, Nicolina kicked off the Monday broadcast, choosing to sing OG "Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson's song "Since U Been Gone" instead of Adele's "Someone Like You" or Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

The 18-year-old student from Toronto gave a more energetic performance than usual, working the stage and encouraging the crowd to sing along with her.

Nicolina thought Perry picked her song, but Richie did.

“It’s the fire. I wanted fire from you. And we know you can stand still and blow the whole room away but can you make the stage presence work?" Richie said, explaining his song choice. "You lit up the room."

'American Idol': Gabby Barrett returns to mentor, Adam Lambert makes singer cry on stage

Mike Parker talks 'racism in country music,' sings Morgan Wallen

Before singing "Chasin You' " by Morgan Wallen, Mike Parker opened up about racism in country music, the genre he primarily sings on "Idol."

"Luke, he addressed racism in country music. He said it’s going to take time," said the 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton, Virginia. "I want to be that person that brings two communities together."

After a performance that had the audience bopping along with him, Parker correctly guessed that Bryan suggested he sing the Wallen song.

Luke Bryan 'shocked' Mike Parker didn't make 'American Idol' top 10: 'You’re gonna see some inner turmoil'

Bryan commended Parker on "just being you in that moment," while Richie said Parker made the song his own.

"You were croonin' my man," Richie continued. "I loved the vibe. You gave us showbusiness. You gave us attitude on stage, and that’s what’s so important to sell this career."

Perry agreed — but added she wants to see Parker in a cowboy hat next time.

At the "American Idol" 20th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on April 18, Parker cited Wallen as one of his musical inspirations, even though the country singer was caught using a racial slur in a video published by TMZ in February 2021.

"I don't believe Morgan is a racist. I don't believe he has a racist bone in his body," Parker told reporters. "Everyone has moments when they would make a second choice."

Parker, who is Black, added he wants to work to eliminate racism from the country industry. "It's gonna take time, but it's gonna happen, and I want to be at the forefront of that," he said.

'American Idol' shocker: Kenedi Anderson, frontrunner who won platinum ticket, quits show

Fritz Hager turns 'meme' into masterpiece

The judges' picks for soulful singer Fritz Hager included "Wonderwall" by Oasis, "God Only Knows" by the Beach Boys and "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran.

The first immediately piqued Hager's interest.

"Well, I mean, 'Wonderwall's a meme,' " he said.

Hager slayed the song — and felt confident it was Perry's pick. But he was wrong.

"I do have a thing for English men, yes," the judge confessed, adding she ended up suggesting the Beach Boys. Luke had picked Oasis.

"It is so disgusting to give Luke this much power," said Richie.

Perry added that, in Hager's hands, "Wonderwall" was no meme. In fact, it was "brilliant."

'American Idol': Lauren Alaina, Jordin Sparks return as Hollywood Week brings the pressure

Christian Guardino soars with Sam Smith

Christian Guardino had songs from Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars and Sam Smith to choose from. After leaning toward Wonder's "For Once in my Life," he ended up settling on Smith's "I'm Not the Only One" in rehearsal.

After a groovy performance, Guardino guessed that Bryan picked the song. But instead, it was Perry, who earned her first point.

"It’s got gospel in it, and you can just rev up into it, and that’s what your voice does," Perry said of why she picked the song.

Bryan encouraged Guardino to hold the microphone instead of standing behind a mic stand in order to ease his nerves.

"You just need to start singing and grooving with the song and really trust that you are great," he said.

Richie said Guardino made the song his own.

"All of a sudden you turned Sam’s song into your song," he said. "The whole vibe, everything about it was fabulous.”

Katy Perry wants 'therapy' after Noah Thompson sings her ex John Mayer

Noah Thompson was stuck between songs by two different Johns: John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and John Mayer's "Heartbreak Warfare." At first, he thought he'd go for "Country Roads," the only judges' pick he recognized, but he ultimately settled on "Heartbreak Warfare."

The 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky guessed Perry chose the song for him — which made things a little awkward.

"Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me," said Perry, who dated Mayer in the early 2010s. "I picked John Denver."

Bryan was the judge behind "Heartbreak Warfare," continuing to establish his lead.

"You are really stepping in that space in your career," Richie said. "I’m so proud of you."

Perry, meanwhile, hid under the desk, presumably reminded of her past with Mayer.

"Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?" she joked.

Lady K gets in her 'feels' with Olivia Rodrigo

Lady K's choices came down to "Smile" by Nat King Cole, "Jesus Take the Wheel" by Carrie Underwood and "traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo.

At first, she was leaning toward Underwood, but she chose Rodrigo, hoping to step out of her comfort zone.

Afterward, Lady K confessed she "got a little in my feels" during the emotional breakup ballad.

The song choice came from Richie and not Perry, to Lady K's surprise.

"Is there a teenage girl trapped in your body?" Perry asked Richie.

Richie knew the choice was "out of the box" for Lady K. But he wanted to challenge her.

"You won the challenge," he said.

Huntergirl channels inner Dolly Parton

Huntergirl stayed true to her country roots by singing "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton.

She thought the song suggestion came from Richie but was wrong. Another point for Bryan.

"Pride comes before a fall. Read the scripture," Perry warned a bragging Bryan, before addressing Huntergirl.

"You took my advice from last night about the stage presence," Perry said. "There’s more sparkle."

Leah Marlene paints like Picasso with Bob Dylan song

Leah Marlene had songs from Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens and Sheryl Crow to choose from, ultimately opting for Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love."

After a mesmerizing performance, Marlene guessed (correctly) that the song suggestion was Perry's.

"That was a Picasso baby," Perry said, confirming Marlen's instinct. "It was a big canvas for you to do your thing and hold the room in the palm of your hand ... You are so beautiful when you sing."

Richie said Marlene has reached a new level of artistry.

"There’s a moment in time when you step into the word 'pro,' " he said. "When you go from amateur to not quite sure to the artist who you really are ... Tonight you presented the artist you really are."

Tristen Gressett rocks out to Rolling Stones

Tristen Gressett rocked out to The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," a song he said his mom also loves.

In addition to powerful vocals, Gressett also brought his signature energy, at one point dropping to his knees during the song. He correctly guessed the song suggestion came from Richie.

"He gave me Mick Jagger on steroids, baby!" the judge exclaimed, calling it a "show-stopping performance." "You need to go to a doctor right now to get your knees fixed."

Perry said "none of the other contestants are doing a quarter of that."

Bryan said he was also impressed by Gressett's "rhythmic gymnastics" with the cape he was wearing, reminding the artist that "people listen with their eyes."

Emyrson Flora compared to Billie Eilish

Emyrson Flora was torn between two judges' picks going into her performance: "lovely" by Billie Eilish featuring Khalid or "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper. The 16-year-old high schooler from Cleveland ended up going with "lovely."

She also correctly guessed that Perry suggested the song.

"If there’s a hundred Billie's in the world, that’s great, because Billie’s amazing, and you’re amazing," the judge said, comparing Flora to Eilish.

Bryan added that Flora is "a pro at such a young, young age," and Richie said she delivered "just an all around perfect performance."

Jay Copeland delivers 'one of the greatest performances' Lionel Richie's 'ever seen'

Closing out the show was Jay Copeland — who had tough luck with the judges' picks since he didn't know a single song they offered.

He opted for Jeff Buckley's "Lilac Wine" to show a softer side of himself, giving a sultry performance that floored all three judges.

"That was your best performance yet in my opinion of the whole show because it was controlled," Perry said. "Everyone was so zoned into you, Jay. You did it.”

Richie called it "one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen in my life," while Bryan compared the contestant to Nat King Cole.

And on top of it all, Copeland correctly guessed the song choice came from Perry, meaning she and Bryan tied for victory in the judges' song contest at four points each. Richie was right behind them with three points.

"I wouldn’t bet against me," Perry quipped.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan win song contest... and power to save one contestant

Turns out, the judges' song contest wasn't just a silly game.

During the elimination, Seacrest revealed the winning judge earned the power to save one of the bottom two contestants.

When the votes were tallied, it came down to Lady K and Gressett, whose fates were now up to Perry and Bryan.

After deliberating in whispers, the judges chose to have Lady K round out the Top 10, saying goodbye to Gressett.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'American Idol': Katy Perry wants 'extra hour of therapy' after Noah Thompson covers her ex John Mayer

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Buckley
Person
John Mayer
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Adele
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Picasso
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry Hilariously Reacts To 'American Idol' Contestant Who Had No Idea She Dated John Mayer

Clearly, he didn't do his research! On the Monday, April 25, episode of American Idol, Katy Perry couldn't help but laugh after contestant Noah Thompson performed a John Mayer song. Thompson thought Perry chose "Heartbreak Warfare" for him to perform instead of John Denver's "Take Me Home," the "Roar" songstress, who dated Mayer on-again, off-again from 2012 to 2015, but clearly the contestant was misinformed. "Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me. I picked John Denver," she stated. "It's a great song, I can't talk anymore."The brunette beauty then proceeded to fall off her chair. Of course, people...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson to Return for Show’s 20th Season Reunion

The landmark 20th season of “American Idol” has been a memorable one. Current judges include country star Luke Bryan, pop artist Katy Perry, and the iconic Lionel Richie as they work to keep fans hooked with their latest talent choices. However, “American Idol” fans will be a little more thrilled than usual in the coming days. The May 2nd episode of “American Idol” promises to feature the return of iconic former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Top 10 Contestant Christian Guardino Belts Sam Smith Song

Christian Guardino received high praise for his latest showstopping performance on American Idol’s Monday night episode to determine the Top 10. As a change of pace, contestants were offered three songs to choose from that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan selected for them. Whoever correctly guessed which judge selected the singers’ performance picks granted the judges points and the ability to win a competition of their own.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 11 Contestants Revealed

American Idol returned on Sunday night (April 24), with the Top 14 Season 20 contestants vying for a shot to advance into the next phase of the reality TV singing competition. During the program, each hopeful had the chance to perform once in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, while relying on America’s votes to send them on through to the Top 11.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

454K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy