TV Shows

We chat with two singles from ‘Ex on the Beach’ on what to expect on the show

By Doug Kolk, Romeo Escobar
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

You know most of the cast of “Ex on the Beach” from other reality shows like “Love Island,” ”Big Brother,” “World of Dance” among other . Now they are hoping to find love in Spain but there is a slight twist, they are joined by their exes who will either help them or hurt their chances.

We spoke to two of the singles, Da’vonne Rogers and Ray Gantt about the show that airs Thursdays on MTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 22, 2022.

