BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Big Flats will be celebrating its 200th Anniversary next month, with activities, food and music for the whole family. The Town announced the celebration on April 26, saying the festivities will start at 6:00 p.m. on May 20 at the Big Flats Community Park. The Friday activities […]

BIG FLATS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO