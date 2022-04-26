ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver authorities asking for public's help after teen killed outside Denver skate park

By Sydney Isenberg
 2 days ago
Denver authorities are asking for the public's help after a teenager was shot and killed outside of a Denver skate park Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., 16-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano was shot while at the Denver Skate Park, located at 2205 North 19th Street, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Video of the shooting shows Herrera-Lozano crossing the street and interacting with someone in a vehicle before he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

