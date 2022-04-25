ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could a health issue cause Kenyon Green to slide on draft night?

 2 days ago

It’s NFL Draft week, which means that revealing details about some of the top players will begin to surface before the event is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green, perhaps the most versatile OL prospect in this year’s draft, was mentioned by NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah as having a “knee issue” while placing him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his latest mock draft.

Jeremiah cryptically stated, “Kenyon Green is an outstanding player at Texas A&M, now there is a chance because he has a little bit of a knee issue and he could fall out of the first round for health-related reasons.” He then went on to make the case that a “win now” team like the Buccaneers should still draft Green in the 1st round, presuming that if there are actual concerns with his knee, playoff-caliber teams will view him as a short-term talent investment opposed to a potential cornerstone player.

While Green had no significant injury history while at A&M, other draft experts like Dane Brugler have seemingly confirmed there may be an issue.

Remembering who Green is as a player and an athlete leading up to the draft is vital for front offices when making their final decision. Green has played every position on the O-line starting in high school and continued the same versatility during his time at Texas A&M, playing as four of the five positions on the line during his three years. He is a technician on the line in passing downs, but also displays a mauler mentality in run blocking while being an absolute force inside during running plays.

Furthermore, Kenyon Green is a rare prospect that can immediately slide into a starting left guard spot for any NFL franchise, but as we all know, random information about a potential 1st round pick, whether true or false, tends to change the minds of some front offices year after year, so all we can do is just wait and see.

