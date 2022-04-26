ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Spotlight on History: Nuns at the Beach

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey called them convents, retreat houses and religious vacation homes. Once, they could be seen up and down the beachfront in Sea Isle City, especially concentrated in the space of a dozen blocks south of downtown. The Clergy were here to relax and to enjoy the city’s amenities –...

