The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold its last meeting before fall on Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m., in the Dunnellon Public Library meeting room. If you have never heard of us, maybe now is the time to come and see what we do. Most people know this group as those who run the library bookstore from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, where you can buy books and media at a really good price (donations of gently read books, videos, CDs and puzzles can be dropped off Fridays at the library side door). The money raised is used to purchase books, videos, and many other resources for our local library, as well as provide funding for children’s and adult’s programs for our community.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO