Cardinals blow lead late after epic pitchers duel

The Mets scored five runs in the ninth inning to shock the Cardinals 5-2 on Monday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals had taken a 2-0 lead on Tyler O’Neill’s two run single in the bottom of the eighth that broke a scoreless tie. In that horrible ninth inning, Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos retired two of the first three batters before Nolan Arenado’s throwing error allowed Eduardo Escobar to score, making it a 2-1 game. The Mets took the lead when pinch hitter Dominic Smith smashed a shot past first base. Paul Goldschmidt made a great diving stop, but Gallegos was late covering first base. Smith was safe and two more Mets came home giving New York a 3-2 lead. T.J. McFarland came on to pitch for Gallegos, but he allowed a two run homer to Brandon Nimmo, making it a five run inning for the Mets.

Priory to the late scoring, this game was an epic pitcher’s duel between Miles Mikolas and the Mets Max Scherzer. Mikolas pitched seven shutout innings, striking out five. Scherzer also tossed seven shutout innings, while striking out ten Cardinal batters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.