Chicago, IL

Man shot and killed Saturday on 4700 block of Cottage Grove

By Herald staff report
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago

A man was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville, according to Chicago police. Around 1 p.m. on April 23, a man of unknown age died after being shot twice in the...

www.hpherald.com

WGN News

26-year-old man shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 person shot and killed after fight in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead after a fight in the Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police said around 12:58 p.m., a male, age unknown, was shot after a physical altercation with an unknown man on the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove. The offender shot the victim two times in the chest before fleeing northbound.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, killed in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest questioned

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6200 block of West Francisco, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Alexis Guadarrama by the Medical Examiner's Office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken in for questioning -- no weapon was recovered on the scene. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

8 killed, 34 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 42 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with eight individuals succumbing to their injuries. Police are investigating the latest shooting of the weekend in Edgewater, where two people were injured during an altercation late Sunday night. Officials said three people were involved in an altercation in the 6000 block of […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two die in crash while fleeing in high speed chase, East Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In East Chicago, Indiana, two people are dead after their car slammed into a stone planter during a high speed police chase. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street officers were pursuing a green vehicle when that vehicle's driver lost control and hit the planter in a parkway. One of the people in that car was thrown from the car, and the other was partially ejected. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. East Chicago Police say they will have more information on Monday. 
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

Brothers charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The brothers charged in the shooting death of Chicago officer Ella French made a court appearance this morning.Twenty-three-year-old Eric Morgan is facing weapons charges for his role in French's death, and injuring her partner  Carlos Yanez, Jr.Prosecutors said he was with his brother, Emonte, who fatally shot French and left Yanez, Jr. critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood last August.Emonte is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Eric Morgan's next court appearance was set for June 28.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

