ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

360 Coverage: Bloomsday is Back On Course!

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomsday 2022 is this Sunday, and the theme is "Back On Course!" The estimates for...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Everything to know ahead of Bloomsday 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's 2022 Bloomsday race is right around the corner and the city wants it to run as smoothly as possible. Here's some day-of information and tips on how to navigate one of the biggest events Spokane has put on in the last three years. From the City...
SPOKANE, WA
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know
KHQ Right Now

With Bloomsday looming, Spokane Police prep for the event

SPOKANE, Wash. - "There is a lot of preparation that goes into it. It's an all-hands-on deck thing," Sgt. Teresa Fuller of Spokane Police Department told us today of one the biggest annual events in Spokane, the Lilac Bloomsday Run. That's right, Bloomsday is here, and preparations are underway for...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

No injuries in north Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured during a shooting at Lyon’s Glenn Apartments in north Spokane Wednesday night. The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. The scene was cleared within 45 minutes. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

We're not No. 1!

Coeur d’Alene is no longer the No. 1 emerging market in America, according to The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. But don’t despair. It’s still in the top 10. "We just continue to be a beautiful place to live," said Lindsay Allen, president of the Coeur d'Alene Regional Realtors.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
KHQ Right Now

Lewis and Clark students want solution for rampant theft from cars

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lewis and Clark High School students say they've had their cars broken into while they were at school, with at least 15 students victimized so far. "A lot of this happens in the daylight. It happened to me while I was in school," says Leilani Santiago, a Junior at LC and one of the students coming forward. "But also, [it happens] at night when cheerleaders are at games, or this weekend when we had our musical."
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Keeping Vigil: Sparks Weekend seeks to sponsor new start-ups and entrepreneurs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sparks Weekend, a three-day event where entrepreneurs and start-ups can pitch their ideas and workshop, is coming soon!. Starting a new business or getting your ideas off the ground can be difficult, which is why Sparks Weekend exists. Participants will start the event by presenting a 60-second pitch to attendees. Attendees will then vote on the pitches, and the top 10 will have the opportunity to select a team to work with to bring their idea to life.
SPOKANE, WA
KIVI-TV

Idaho Youth Ranch residential center about a year away from completion

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Many Idaho kids who need long-term residential treatment for mental or behavioral health have to go out of state, so the Idaho Youth Ranch is building a residential facility right here in the Treasure Valley. "It's embedded in a phenomenal 258-acre campus," said Idaho Youth...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy