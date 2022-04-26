360 Coverage: Bloomsday is Back On Course!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's 2022 Bloomsday race is right around the corner and the city wants it to run as smoothly as possible. Here's some day-of information and tips on how to navigate one of the biggest events Spokane has put on in the last three years. From the City...
SPOKANE, Wash — With Bloomsday coming up this Sunday, and the Lilac City Festival quickly approaching, the city of Spokane and the Downtown Spokane Partnership are ramping up efforts to clean downtown. “We want to make sure everything is appealing,” said Mark Gelhaus, Clean & Safe Operations Director for...
In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
SPOKANE, Wash. - "There is a lot of preparation that goes into it. It's an all-hands-on deck thing," Sgt. Teresa Fuller of Spokane Police Department told us today of one the biggest annual events in Spokane, the Lilac Bloomsday Run. That's right, Bloomsday is here, and preparations are underway for...
Coeur d’Alene is no longer the No. 1 emerging market in America, according to The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. But don’t despair. It’s still in the top 10. "We just continue to be a beautiful place to live," said Lindsay Allen, president of the Coeur d'Alene Regional Realtors.
Pickleball has already been declared the official state sport of Washington and for good reason! It is such a fun game to play! Why Doesn't Yakima Have a Chicken N Pickle Yet?!. If you haven't heard of the Chicken N Pickle restaurant concept, boy are you in for a fun...
TACOMA, Wash. — On a winter morning in a Pierce County horse pasture, the Zero, a zero-emissions, electrically powered aircraft, roared to life and took to the skies, darting back and forth a hundred feet in the air. "It was one of those days where the stars lined up,"...
Here's What People Are Saying of the West Valley Golf Tournament. If you haven't played golf since the COVID-19 pandemic, now is your chance to get back in the game! Here's What People Are Saying of the West Valley Golf Tournament!. The West Valley Golf Tournament is back in full...
When was the last time you did something for the first time? If you're struggling to answer the question, take this as a sign that Summer 2022 is the perfect opportunity to try ziplining for the first time!. Idaho's known for absolutely breathtaking peaks, valleys, lakes and rivers. Sure, you...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lewis and Clark High School students say they've had their cars broken into while they were at school, with at least 15 students victimized so far. "A lot of this happens in the daylight. It happened to me while I was in school," says Leilani Santiago, a Junior at LC and one of the students coming forward. "But also, [it happens] at night when cheerleaders are at games, or this weekend when we had our musical."
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sparks Weekend, a three-day event where entrepreneurs and start-ups can pitch their ideas and workshop, is coming soon!. Starting a new business or getting your ideas off the ground can be difficult, which is why Sparks Weekend exists. Participants will start the event by presenting a 60-second pitch to attendees. Attendees will then vote on the pitches, and the top 10 will have the opportunity to select a team to work with to bring their idea to life.
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Many Idaho kids who need long-term residential treatment for mental or behavioral health have to go out of state, so the Idaho Youth Ranch is building a residential facility right here in the Treasure Valley. "It's embedded in a phenomenal 258-acre campus," said Idaho Youth...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city council is expected to vote on a proposed criteria for future low-barrier shelters at Monday's council meeting. They met last week to discuss a draft version of the resolution. There are some changes to what the council wants future shelters to look like. But...
People are moving to Idaho in droves. Take a look around the Treasure Valley and you'll see what we mean. Home prices skyrocketing. Traffic getting more congested by the day. Longer lines for coffee. You couldn't avoid the changes if you tried. It may offer you a little solace to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Westbound I-90 traffic is no longer backed up after a car crashed just west of downtown Spokane and blocked the left lane. The collision was at milepost 278, just before the US2 exit. The left lane on westbound I-90 is currently being cleared by WSDOT crews. Emergency crews were on the scene for a brief period. Traffic...
Comments / 0