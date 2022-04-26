ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City Of Denver, Denver Public Schools Helps Teens Find Summer Employment

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Many employers are still struggling to hire as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is teens will fill open positions over the summer, especially in restaurants and retail.

The City of Denver’s youth employment program is trying to help young people secure jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5vfH_0fK9n8NK00

(credit: CBS)

“We used to struggle to get employers willing to take on a young person. Now we have lots of employers,” said Susan Liehe with Denver’s Office of Economic Development and Opportunity. “I think employers who are willing to hire a little younger than they might have been are willing to do so because they’re anxious for some talent.”

Denver City Council will vote to approve an agreement between the city and Denver Public Schools for $600,000 to help 194 young people gain valuable work experience.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, the city offered virtual job training that paid teens to get online work experience.

Denver’s Youth Employment Program in 2022 will still offer job training prior to setting teens up with various work opportunities across the area.

SECTION: Making Ends Meet

“They’ll also get someone from the DPS team or our own team working to follow along all summer. If they have a problem with the employer, or the employer’s dissatisfied, we can step in. It’s not just a one and done and after the 10th of June you don’t hear from us again. It’s a case management model,” said Liehe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObNF4_0fK9n8NK00

(credit: CBS)

Liehe says students will also get guidance in financial planning, filing taxes, etc.

The program is focused on youth from lower-income families. According to the city, DPS plans to help teens with barriers to employment such as being an English language learner, having a cognitive or physical disability or living in foster care.

“Transportation is also a barrier. They may have a driver’s license or access to a car. Our program provides an eco pass. We try to match our young workers with an employer that is someone they can get to,” said Liehe.

Teens will have the opportunity to work 120 hours earning at least the minimum wage.

MORE INFORMATION: Denver Youth Employment Program

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Denver’s Summer Youth Employment Program Encourages Teens To Get Experience On The Job

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is creating a program to help teens looking for a summer job. Denver’s Summer Youth Employment Program is teaming up with Denver Public Schools to help nearly 200 students find jobs and get the skills to keep them. (credit: City of Denver) “I think employers who are willing to maybe hire a little younger than they might have been, are willing to do so because they’re anxious for some talent,” said Susan Liehe with the office of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity. The program is focused on youth from lower-income families. Teens will have the opportunity to work 120 hours and earn at least minimum wage. LINK: Youth Employment Program
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

WATCH: 2 Students At A Denver High School Find Out They’re Getting Life-Changing Scholarships

(CBS4) – CBS4 cameras were rolling when two Colorado students found out they won big scholarships. (credit: CBS) Khamani Murphy and Emily Davis are seniors at Kipp Northeast Denver Leadership Academy. Both students applied for competitive scholarships. Winners receive $60,00 toward the cost of college, one-on-one mentorship and networking opportunities. Every student selected is a leader at their high school. (credit: CBS) The school’s college counselor, Alfredo Gallegos, says these soon-to-be graduates faced a lot of challenges to include COVID and remote learning. Gallegos says both students faced those challenges head on. There are hundreds of applicants across the country. Only 15 are selected. Most of the students at Kipp Colorado are first generation college students from low-income communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Young Motel Owner Pushes Through Pandemic, Offers Advice To Hospitality Students

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Anita Kudasik had grown up around the hospitality business; her parents owned a hotel in Salida and her family lived on site. It was all she knew for several years of her life. Once she decided on a college, she thought she wanted out. (credit: CBS) “Originally I wanted nothing to do with hospitality, I was like ‘heck no!” Kudasik said, laughing in one of her own motel rooms on a recent afternoon. She now runs the American Classic Inn off of one of the main streets of Salida, but didn’t happen overnight. First she decided to transfer to MSU...
SALIDA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Public Schools#Denver City Council#The Employer#Youth Employment Program#Dps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Denver

Dennis Gallagher, Colorado Political Figure, Dies At Age Of 82

(CBS4) — Dedicated Denver politician Dennis Gallagher has died at the age of 82. His family says he died in his sleep Friday.   Gallagher represented Denver in the State House, the State Senate, served on Denver City Council and as city auditor. Although he formally retired in 2015, Gallagher remained active in Denver and Colorado’s civic life. Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval of District 1 described Gallagher as a “true legend” who will be “greatly missed.”
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Cold case of Colorado woman unsolved 20 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS– It has been 20 years since the death of 41-year-old Jocelyn Sandberg, who was found stabbed to death on the Colorado College campus. The suspect was never found and, the case remains unsolved. On April 26, 2002, Sandberg was returning from a concert with a friend when an unidentified man stepped in front […]
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Oklahoma abortion clinics were briefly a haven for people needing care – now new bans loom

This story was originally published by The 19th. The clinic had stopped scheduling patients weeks ago, but the phones haven’t stopped ringing. About 134 calls come in each day to Trust Women. The tiny clinic in south-western Oklahoma doubled the number of patients it saw since last September, when a Texas law ended in-state access to the majority of abortions and it became a critical access point for the procedure. But in March, abortion had stopped at Trust Women, too.
HEALTH
99.9 KEKB

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy