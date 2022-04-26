ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rax2u_0fK9mrg300

Although Shane Bieber attended countless games at the Big A growing up, he's been too busy to get back home in the summer recently. Cleveland's ace didn't realize his boyhood stadium had changed its ground rules a few years ago to effectively lower the right-field fence.

“I feel like I kind of put that one in the universe, because I was warming up, and I was like, ‘When did they change that yellow line?’” Bieber said with a rueful grin. ”Once I said that, I was like, ‘Oh man, it better not get me.’ And it ended up getting me."

About 90 minutes later, Taylor Ward took Bieber right over that unfamiliar yellow line on the fence for the first of his two homers in another win for the surging Los Angeles Angels.

Ward drove in all three runs off Bieber, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Angels' 3-0 victory over the Guardians on Monday night.

Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh in his first game of the season replacing Shohei Ohtani as the Halos’ leadoff hitter. Ward delivered the first multi-homer game of his career and became only the third player to hit multiple homers in a game off Bieber (1-1), the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.

“Just found two barrels and got lucky with it,” said Ward, whose OPS has ballooned to 1.125 in his impressive start to the season.

Lorenzen (2-1) took another strong step in his move into the Angels’ rotation this season after several years as a reliever in Cincinnati. Although he walked four, the right-hander didn’t allow a Cleveland runner to reach third while getting sharp defense behind him.

“You know you have to be on top of your game (against an ace like Bieber), and tonight I wasn't, to be really honest,” Lorenzen said. “I was just going for weak contact, because I didn't have my best stuff. We were improvising and just competing.”

Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout — the third shutout already this season by the perpetually pitching-poor Angels. Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his third save, completing three perfect innings by LA's bullpen.

Bieber is a native of next-door Orange, California, who played at Laguna Hills High School. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and played at Fullerton Union High School.

Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend. Cleveland recalled Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before the game, and the 24-year-old outfielder went 2 for 3.

“Thought he swung the bat like he belonged here,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “I thought he handled himself pretty well.”

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after being moved from leadoff to the No. 2 spot. The AL MVP was Los Angeles' leadoff hitter for the first 16 games of the season, but his on-base percentage is down to .273.

Ward, the rising outfielder who took over the leadoff spot, opened the scoring with a full-count, two-out homer to center in the fifth. Myles Straw nearly pulled it back, but he missed on a leaping attempt.

Ward connected again on a full-count breaking ball in the seventh, scoring Max Stassi.

TEPID TRIPLE

Mike Trout led off the sixth with a check-swing chopper that bounded perfectly down the right-field line for his 50th career triple. The three-time AL MVP is third in franchise history in triples, trailing only Jim Fregosi and Chone Figgins.

The next four Angels failed to drive Trout home, however.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Palacios was called up because rookie OF Steven Kwan was out of the lineup with right hamstring tightness. Kwan also ran into the wall last weekend at Yankee Stadium, but apparently wasn't seriously injured in the collision.

Angels: OF Brandon Marsh was scratched for the second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. He intends to play Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has thrown eight innings over his first two starts without allowing an earned run for the Angels. He faces Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38), who pitched seven impressive innings of two-hit ball last season in his only previous matchup with the Halos.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
California, OH
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jason Vosler batting eighth for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Jason Vosler as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vosler will bat eighth and cover third base while Wilmer Flores takes a crack at designated hitter, Darin Ruf moves to left field, Joc Pederson switches to right field, Luis Gonzalez shuffles to centerfield, and Mike Yastrzemski lands on the COVID list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Jim Fregosi
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Triston Mckenzie
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians utility option Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Naylor out of the lineup against a talented southpaw in Sandoval. Oscar Mercado is replacing Naylor in right field and hitting sixth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Guardians Fall Short Of Angels Despite Bieber's Gutsy Effort

Sometimes, the game will drive you nuts. Monday night's game probably wasn't good for you if you take blood pressure medication. The Guardians quickly squandered their only opportunity with a runner in scoring position and came up empty in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. It marked Cleveland's fourth loss in a row.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians
FOX Sports

Guardians enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

LINE: Angels -157, Guardians +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels after losing four in a row. Los Angeles has a 5-5 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. The Angels have the second-ranked team...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Cody Bellinger Hits 2 Homers, as Dodgers Blowout Padres 10-2

Cody Bellinger hit two homers, Freddie Freeman hit one, and Clayton Kershaw did the rest, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres in a blowout, 10-2, on Sunday afternoon. The victory gave the Dodgers their fourth consecutive series win and was their 11th overall against the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians’ hot-and-cold offense spoils Shane Bieber’s strong start in 3-0 loss to LA Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shane Bieber’s homecoming was spoiled Monday when the Guardians’ offense fell flat again, this time on the west coast against the Los Angeles Angels. Bieber, who grew up in nearby Laguna Hills, worked into the seventh inning and finished with six strikeouts on a season-high 100 pitches. He made mistakes on two-strike offerings to Angels leadoff batter Taylor Ward that Ward hit out of the park in the fifth and seventh.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes not in Los Angeles' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher/infielder Austin Barnes is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 16 plate appearances this season, Barnes has a .286 batting average with a 1.089 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Connor Joe hits leadoff homer in Rockies loss to Phillies on Monday

Colorado Rockies DH Connor Joe went 1-for-4 at the plate on Monday, hitting a leadoff home run along with striking out once in the Rockies' 8-2 loss to the Phillies. Joe hit yet another leadoff home run this year as he is now at four so far this season which is good for 23rd in the league. The 29 year old is batting .322 so far this season and has an OPS of 1.039 which is good for 11th in the league. Joe is having his best season and it is just his third season in the MLB, managers should expect big things of the first basemen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy sitting Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will not start Jake McCarthy against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday. McCarthy will start Monday's game against the Dodgers on the bench while Pavin Smith covers right field and bats sixth. Our models project McCarthy for 107 more plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 15...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

622K+
Followers
150K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy