PARMA, Ohio -- The Parma Council of PTAs annually acknowledges educators going above and beyond in the Parma City School District. “This is so important,” Parma Council of PTA President Melissa Wolfe said. “We obviously want to be able to look to the positive things. This year for council our theme was ‘Shine Bright Together,’ trying to get everybody working together again, focusing on the positives and just trying to get that positivity back in our school community.

PARMA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO