ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Jackson, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK9kLwZ00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Jackson, MI metro area consists of just Jackson County. As of April 24, there were 24,926.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Jackson residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Jackson metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Jackson, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 27,082 26,014.4 581 558.1
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 273,989 25,789.8 2,700 254.1
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,338 25,720.9 941 490.6
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,338 25,584.9 575 428.4
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 38,147 25,477.7 473 315.9
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,543 24,926.9 554 349.2
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 101,611 24,912.3 1,711 419.5
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,032,565 23,913.9 17,401 403.0
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 130,544 23,875.4 1,603 293.2
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,787 22,958.9 637 367.6
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,090 22,902.0 223 267.5
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,524 22,654.7 674 256.5
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,849 22,609.7 551 357.5
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 77,438 21,100.3 508 138.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Jackson, MI
Health
Jackson County, MI
Health
City
Muskegon, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson County, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Deadline

New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight weeks BA.2.12.1 has not only outcompeted BA.2 in terms of growth, but it has now become the dominant variant in the region made up of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC data indicates that BA.12.2 now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy