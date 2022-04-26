Kaitlyn Bailey: Kaitlyn Bailey a boomerang in the best kind of way

It has been said that Cheboygan’s best export is our children. It’s even better when they come home. Kaitlyn Bailey is a special member of the boomerang generation, a young adult who leaves home, graduates from college, and returns home. Unlike a true boomeranger who returns to live with her parents, Bailey is returning home to Northern Michigan to begin a new career.

Growing up in Cheboygan, Bailey had two passions: animals and theater. She was an animal child and loved them all. Bailey said, “I was in the local 4-H club Noah's Ark for about 11 years. I showed horses, sheep, pigs, dogs and rabbits. I have always loved my horses and dogs the most!”

Bailey was also drawn to Cheboygan Area High School’s exceptional theater department. As a freshman, Bailey was given the role of Auntie Em in “The Wizard of Oz.” It played at the Opera House in 2010. She said, “I still remember how great that play was, from the amazing sets to watching Glinda and the Wicked Witch and her monkeys fly through the air. That play really set the tone for the level of production for our high school plays. The support of the community was wonderful!”

Another favorite musical was “Fiddler On the Roof” when Bailey got the lead as Tzeitel. “Fiddler On the Roof was just magical. I remember singing and dancing and my character had a wedding when I was lifted up in a chair. There were so many colorful characters and such a deep story ... I have very fond memories of the Opera House and doing plays in high school. I made many friends through the years and have the Opera House to thank.”

High School Musical director Midge Shaw has equally fond memories of Bailey. Shaw said, “Kaitlyn Bailey was one of the best actors to appear on the Opera House stage in all the years I have been producing them.”

When she graduated from high school, Bailey followed her dreams of working with animals. “I have always loved working with animals and science. I have wanted to be a vet since I was young. I knew vet school was always my main goal,” Bailey said. Bailey was accepted into Michigan State University and graduated with a degree in Animal Science, with a plan to go to vet school.

But things didn’t go as planned. Bailey said, “It is tough to get in to vet school. I didn’t make it on my first try so I took a gap year. I worked in the biomedical research industry at a private company. When I reapplied and got into the vet school at MSU, I almost didn't go.”

Bailey was at a crossroads. She was successful at her career and didn’t really want to leave it. Bailey said, “I really loved my job, but I also knew vet school was my lifelong dream and I needed to pursue it.” She gave up the security of success to follow her dream. She chose vet school.

Bailey called vet school “a roller-coaster.” She was in the first class at MSU to experience the full curriculum overhaul. It posed many challenges along the way and her class was the first to find them. “I will be happy to never take another test in my life again!” Bailey said.

Another unexpected change was the number of women in the field of veterinary science. “It has really evolved into a woman’s world,” Bailey said. “I think we had about eight men in our class of 115 ... I loved the friends I made, and I know I can call on them anytime for anything. They are an amazing group of women.”

Bailey also discovered a sport she loved while at MSU, the equestrian sport of dressage. Dressage is a form of riding where riders give the horses nearly imperceptible cues to perform intricate movements. It is often called dancing with horses. Bailey joined the MSU Dressage team.

“I did that for three years as an undergrad. Such a fun time! During the show season we showed on the weekends, took lessons, and did lots of educational talks for the club. We raised funds over the summer by doing night check at Waterloo Hunt Club during their show season. That was an amazing group and really got me so interested in dressage that I continued with my own horse Shakahzi (MSU ShakeIt Up).

I like the challenge. I love dressage because just when I think I have it down there is something new to improve upon! I love the conversation that happens between horse and rider to make riding possible.”

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Bailey graduates this May with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. She will join Maple River Animal Associates in Alanson, doing both large and small animals. Bailey said, “I’m excited to be coming home. I love the area.”

Bailey still misses singing and dancing under the lights and the clap of the crowd when the play is over. Midge Shaw hopes Bailey will make yet another comeback and return to the Opera House stage.

— Kathy King Johnson is former executive director of the Cheboygan Opera House.