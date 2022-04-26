ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Iowa City, IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK9k9R600 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Iowa City, IA metro area consists of Johnson County and Washington County. As of April 24, there were 23,446.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Iowa City residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Iowa City metro area, Washington County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 25,565.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Washington County, the most of any county in Iowa City, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Johnson County, there were 23,130.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Iowa City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Iowa City metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Iowa City, IA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,855 28,401.9 471 327.4
20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,987 26,795.7 294 303.1
19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 174,767 25,684.4 1,573 231.2
47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,858 24,097.1 599 353.3
19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 91,063 23,890.1 1,037 272.1
16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,793 23,622.1 730 270.3
26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 40,017 23,446.0 227 133.0
11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,291 20,509.9 144 116.8

