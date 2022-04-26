ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Ithaca, NY Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK9k8YN00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Ithaca, NY metro area consists of just Tompkins County. As of April 24, there were 19,120.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Ithaca residents, the 32nd lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Ithaca metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Ithaca, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,272,130 27,324.9 77,847 403.5
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 176,579 26,204.9 1,807 268.2
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,676 25,532.7 231 272.1
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 158,191 24,247.0 1,362 208.8
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 57,709 23,859.1 597 246.8
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 69,530 23,810.3 976 334.2
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 262,162 23,196.6 3,192 282.4
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,146 20,768.6 240 190.6
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 218,156 20,333.7 2,176 202.8
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 178,122 20,224.2 1,427 162.0
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 19,626 19,120.8 84 81.8
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 32,371 18,118.3 363 203.2
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,441 18,114.7 137 121.4

Deadline

New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight weeks BA.2.12.1 has not only outcompeted BA.2 in terms of growth, but it has now become the dominant variant in the region made up of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC data indicates that BA.12.2 now...
