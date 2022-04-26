ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil commits to Ohio State

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has...

www.wdtv.com

E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

Report: Younger Brother Of Former Buckeyes Star Is Transferring

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Hooker’s older brother, Malik Hooker, currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys after the Indianapolis Colts made the former Buckeyes star a first-round pick in 2017. The younger sibling recorded 33 tackles in 15 career games (four last season) with Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
Metro News

Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU Athletic Performance Center reaches completion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Olympic sports have a new home - the WVU Athletic Performance Center. The former natatorium was repurposed and is now home to facilities for most of the Mountaineer athletic programs. Approximately 1,850 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the swimming pool to form what is now the 9000 square foot training area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Track & Field has had much success in recent years, earning the boy’s team state title in Class A last season, and the girl’s bringing home the runner-up spot. Casey Kay talks with sprinter Leo Stinespring, distance runner Trent Gola, jumper...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Six former Mountaineers prepare for NFL Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Six former Mountaineers will look to have their NFL dreams fulfilled at some point this upcoming weekend. Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae, Tyler Sumpter, Evan Staley and Scottie Young all worked out at WVU’s Pro Day last month and are now anticipating the next moves in their careers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Penn State at WVU: Where to watch, first pitch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After salvaging the final game of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech, West Virginia returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for another home mid-week contest. This week’s mid-week opponent is a Penn State team that WVU just squared off against in Happy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Bates signs with WVU women’s basketball

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Sarah Bates to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-9 guard from Fresno, California, Bates spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 58-31 record, including two NCAA Tournament Appearances and a Sweet 16 berth in 2020-21. Bates began her collegiate career in 2017-18, when she played for UC Santa Barbara. After one season with UCSB, she transferred to Kansas State in 2018-19, where she redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules. Bates will have one season of eligibility remaining.
FRESNO, CA
WDTV

Buckhannon-Upshur softball outlasts Robert C. Byrd

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the lead moved around a few times early in the contest, Buckhannon-Upshur was able to hold onto a two-run lead late to defeat Robert C. Byrd. The Lady Buccaneers pulled ahead 2-1 in the second inning, but fell behind again until the fifth. Brooklyn Robinson drove in the lead-changing run.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WSAZ

Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jared Jones grew up playing golf courses from the old Deer Creek course in Barboursville to Guyan Golf & Country Club. Coming up later in May, he’ll tee it up at famous Southern Hills in Tulsa, in his first ever major championship golf tournament. Jones finished...
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Moorhead adds Penn State transfer lineman to his Akron roster

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is busy trying to find a way to turn Akron football around in the MAC. With the Zips needing a lot of bodies in key positions on the roster to add depth, Moorhead is bringing in a transfer from Penn State to add to the offensive line. Anthony Whigan, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier in the year, has committed to joining the Akron football program for the 2022 season. Whigan confirmed his commitment decision out of the transfer decision with a post on his Twitter account this week. Whigan was seen wearing...
AKRON, OH

