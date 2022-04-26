Cleveland-L.A. Angels Runs

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Stassi will start at catcher after Kurt Suzuki was kept on the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Shohei Ohtani, our models project Stassi to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the...
Cardinals first. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging. Paul Goldschmidt lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Tyler O'Neill reaches on error. Fielding error by Francisco Lindor. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Tyler O'Neill to second. Corey Dickerson singles to center field. Nolan Arenado to third. Tyler O'Neill scores. Dylan Carlson grounds out to second base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso.
The Los Angeles Angels for several years, even after adding offensive stars such as Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon, lacked a key component in what makes a team a postseason contender. Pitching. It’s something you can never have enough of at the Major League level.
White sox second. Yasmani Grandal singles to shallow right field. Jake Burger doubles to shallow left field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Reese McGuire out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Edward Olivares. Jake Burger to third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Adam Engel lines out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez. Danny Mendick called out on strikes.
Astros first. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Aledmys Diaz flies out to left field to Willie Calhoun. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Rangers...
Rays first. Randy Arozarena walks. Wander Franco strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow infield. Randy Arozarena scores. Yandy Diaz flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 1, Mariners 0. Rays fourth. Manuel...
Padres second. Jurickson Profar walks. Eric Hosmer walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Matt Beaty lines out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Jurickson Profar to third. Austin Nola walks. Eric Hosmer to second. Luis Campusano out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Aristides Aquino. Jurickson Profar scores. C.J. Abrams called out on strikes.
Cubs second. Frank Schwindel grounds out to shallow infield, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson. Patrick Wisdom walks. Jason Heyward singles to right field. Patrick Wisdom to third. Nick Madrigal reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jason Heyward out at second. Patrick Wisdom scores. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shortstop, Charlie Morton to Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson.
Twins second. Gio Urshela singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Harold Castro. Kyle Garlick walks. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Ryan Jeffers strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach singles to shallow center field. Kyle Garlick to third. Gio Urshela scores. Gilberto Celestino singles to shallow infield. Trevor Larnach to second. Kyle Garlick scores. Jorge Polanco reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Gilberto Celestino out at second.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Velazquez will take over at shortstop after Tyler Wade was shifted to second base and Jack Mayfield was benched against right-hander Cal Quantrill. numberFire's models project Velazquez to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow center field. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Rogers to Garrett Cooper. Josh Bell doubles. Cesar Hernandez scores. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Garrett Cooper. Yadiel Hernandez called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
E_Neuse 2 (6), Crawford (3). DP_Oakland 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_McKinney (1), González (1). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Pinder (3). SB_Slater (2). Jackson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Conroy. T_3:00. A_32,014 (41,915).
Brewers first. Andrew McCutchen homers to left field. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe called out on strikes. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Pirates 0. Pirates seventh. Ben Gamel singles to shallow right field. Michael Chavis doubles to...
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Gimenez out against a southpaw. Owen Miller is moving over to second base and Josh Naylor is manning first. Franmil Reyes is in right field and Jose Ramirez is at designated hitter. Ernie Clement is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Zimmer will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lourdes Gurriel returning to the lineup in left field. Gurriel will bat fifth versus right-hander Michael Wacha and Boston. numberFire's models...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Adell will operate left field after Brandon Marsh was moved to center, Mike Trout was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, and Shohei Ohtani was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Cal Quantrill, our...
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Jack Mayfield is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Mayfield will take over at second base after the Angels sent Matt Duffy to the bench against righty Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Mayfield to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Comments / 0